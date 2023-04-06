Iltija Mufti gets passport to pursue education in UAE

Srinagar: Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, has been issued a passport for two years, officials said on Thursday.

Regional Passport Officer Kashmir and Ladakh, Davinder Singh said that on the basis of intelligence reports, the authorities have issued the passport to Iltija Mufti only for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is valid for two years.

“She has asked so that she can study abroad. Master’s degree gets completed in two years. After two years, the assessment will be reviewed and accordingly a decision will be taken for further validity of her passport,” he said.

According to a letter written by the Regional Passport Office to the Additional Solicitor General, Iltija, who wishes to pursue higher studies, has been issued a passport which is valid from April 5, 2023 till April 4, 2025.