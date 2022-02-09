IMHANS mourns death of inmate admitted for 30 years

Srinagar: Death of an inmate at the Institute of the Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), commonly known as Psychiatric Diseases Hospital Srinagar, turned into an emotional affair for the doctors and other staff on Tuesday.
The deceased had spent past 30 years at this facility, becoming part of the life of the Institute.
On Wednesday a condolence meeting was held at IMHANS which was attended by doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff of the hospital.
The gathering prayed for the departed patient, the one who had lived the longest at the hospital. Two minute silence was observed.
“She was with us for the past 30 years at least,” Prof Maqbool Ahmed Dar, head department of Psychiatry GMC Srinagar said.
Talking about the patient, he said, the Pandit family had moved to Jammu in 1990s and the daughter remained admitted.
“She was not in a state where she could have lived with the family. Her mother used to visit her sometimes but she had all the faith in this hospital and never talked about shifting the daughter to another hospital,” he said.
Prof Dar said that the patient was the most recognisable and known face of the hospital.
“Everyone of us knew her and knew her so well. Losing her to a heart attack was an emotional shock for the people who took care of her all these years,” he said.
He said that a sister of the deceased lived in Srinagar and was called on Tuesday following the death of the patient.
“We gave her the last bath and started the rituals of her last journey in the hospital. Later, we took her body for cremation along with family members,” he said.
A doctor at the hospital said the patient suffered from a mental illness and over the past decades had grown up and aged “all in this hospital, in front of our eyes”.
“We knew her name, called her name. She knew all of us in her own way,” he said. The patient had developed diabetes and had a sudden cardiac arrest on Tuesday afternoon. “Many of us broke down when she collapsed. She was taken to a nearby hospital but had passed away we were told,” he said.