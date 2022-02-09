IMHANS mourns death of inmate admitted for 30 years

Talking about the patient, he said, the Pandit family had moved to Jammu in 1990s and the daughter remained admitted.

“She was not in a state where she could have lived with the family. Her mother used to visit her sometimes but she had all the faith in this hospital and never talked about shifting the daughter to another hospital,” he said.

Prof Dar said that the patient was the most recognisable and known face of the hospital.

“Everyone of us knew her and knew her so well. Losing her to a heart attack was an emotional shock for the people who took care of her all these years,” he said.

He said that a sister of the deceased lived in Srinagar and was called on Tuesday following the death of the patient.