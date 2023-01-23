Implementation of City Action Plan under National Clean Air Programme reviewed

The DC urged the Officers to lay special focus on Source Apportionment and Emission inventory studies that form the basis for identification of areas with high air pollution levels and in planning the strategies & development of action plans for control & abatement of air pollution.

The DC also emphasized on proactive actions and proper coordination among the line Departments in better implementation of the City Action Plan under NCAP. He asked all the line Departments to work in unison to prepare a concrete Action plan for the year 2023-24 at the earliest.

With regard to launching of plantation drive in City to increase green cover to attain better Air Quality Index in years ahead, the DC asked DFO Urban and DFO City Forests to submit a plan for undertaking plantation in Zewan and Khonmoh areas particularly in stone quarry affected areas and barren patches so that green cover is increased to these affected areas with visible impact.

Regarding air pollution caused due to smoke/pollution generating units, the DC asked the Officers to conduct specific drives and pollution audit of all such smoke/pollution generating units in the District to ensure all safety measures are in place in these units to keep vigil on any violation of guidelines of the Government.