Implementation of City Action Plan under National Clean Air Programme reviewed

Srinagar: To review the Implementation Status of City Action Plan under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) being carried out to improve Air Quality Index in Srinagar, a meeting of District Implementation Committee was held today under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here at Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex.
Besides, Regional Director, Pollution Control Board, Kashmir, Rafi Ahmad Bhat and Scientist B, Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB), Sahil Patel, the meeting was attended by DSP Traffic Police, Chief Planning Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, DFO Urban, Chief Sanitation Officer, DFO City Forests, District Floriculture Officer, District Officer Pollution Control Board, ARTO and other Engineers & Officers from SMC, FCS&CA.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review about Implementation Status of City Action Plan under National Clean Air Programme(NCAP) being executed in Srinagar aimed at 25% reduction in PM10 levels by 2025 to improve Air Quality Index in District.
During the meeting other aspects under NCAP were also discussed threadbare including Annual Action Plan with Micro Detailing, Source Apportionment and Emission inventory studies, preparation of Hot Spot Action Plan and Timelines for Preparation of Action plan for 2023-24.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner asked the concerned Officers to develop an Annual Action Plan with Micro Detailing at the earliest. He also asked the SMC authorities and other line Departments to prepare an Action Plan for 5 identified Hot Spots in the City.
The DC urged the Officers to lay special focus on Source Apportionment and Emission inventory studies that form the basis for identification of areas with high air pollution levels and in planning the strategies & development of action plans for control & abatement of air pollution.
The DC also emphasized on proactive actions and proper coordination among the line Departments in better implementation of the City Action Plan under NCAP. He asked all the line Departments to work in unison to prepare a concrete Action plan for the year 2023-24 at the earliest.
With regard to launching of plantation drive in City to increase green cover to attain better Air Quality Index in years ahead, the DC asked DFO Urban and DFO City Forests to submit a plan for undertaking plantation in Zewan and Khonmoh areas particularly in stone quarry affected areas and barren patches so that green cover is increased to these affected areas with visible impact.
Regarding air pollution caused due to smoke/pollution generating units, the DC asked the Officers to conduct specific drives and pollution audit of all such smoke/pollution generating units in the District to ensure all safety measures are in place in these units to keep vigil on any violation of guidelines of the Government.
Earlier, Scientist B, CPCB gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation, on National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and Stakeholder wise key action points like Source Apportionment Study & Ambient Air Monitoring, Control & Monitoring of Industrial Emission, Road Dust Management, Construction of Roads & Pavements, Solid and C&D waste management, Adoption & Promotion E- Vehicles/Cleaner Fuels, Checking of Vehicles/PUC Centers and Good Traffic Management, Increase and Maintenance of Green Area Public Awareness & Data Dissemination.