Implementation of PMAY-Urban scheme reviewed in Srinagar

Srinagar: To review the progress in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana(PMAY)-Urban in the District, a meeting of the Officers of line Departments was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here .

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a Tehsil wise appraisal about the implementation of PMAY-Urban scheme in the District. With regard to the target achieved under Beneficiary Led Individual House Construction(BLC) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme under PMAY-U, the DC was apprised that as of today, as many as 1432 Housing Units have been completed so far in the District.

The DC was also informed that more than 1630 houses are under different phases of construction including 364 at Plinth level, 365 at lentil level while 729 houses are being Roof topped.

The DC was also apprised that an amount of Rs 32 crores has been disbursed by State Nodal Agency(SNA) till date in the accounts of genuine beneficiaries after following due procedure and multilevel verification.