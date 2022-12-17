Implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission reviewed

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review about various developmental components taken under Swachh Bharat Mission(Grameen) Phase-II being implemented in all 4 CD Blocks of the District including Door to Door Garbage Collection, construction of Solid/Liquid Waste Management, individual soakage and composite pits.

The DC directed the concerned Block Development Officers of the District to work in missionary zeal in implementation of SBM-G, disposal of domestic waste materials. He asked the officers to fully involve the local PRIs in the effective implementation of this mission.

The DC also sets a target of completing 70% expenditure of all allotted funds for current fiscal by Dec 31.

The DC also asked the Assistant Commissioner Development to monitor the implementation of all works and ensure efficient and effective implementation Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), Phase-II in all Panchayat Block of the District, besides holding periodical review meetings to ensure timely completion of all the works with judicious utilization of funds and quality of works to create the reliable assets for making all villages healthy and clean.