In a first, KU welcomes freshers

Srinagar: In a first major initiative conceived to introduce the Kashmir University administration and all its units offering student-centric services to the freshers, the University of Kashmir on Thursday organised a mega welcome meet-cum-orientation programme.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, the architect of the event organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW), inaugurated the programme at the jam-packed Convocation Complex that hosted over 2000 students, besides administrators, deans, heads, directors and coordinators of various departments and satellite campuses.

In her welcome address, Prof Nilofer said the student community is the University's lifeline and we consider them as our most-valuable asset.