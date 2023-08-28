In absence of maintenance, pool at Eidgah park turns into cesspool

Srinagar: A pool at famous Eidgah park has turned into cesspool in absence of maintenance.
Visitors said that the pool is full of garbage and filth in the absence of cleaning from a long time.
They said that the pool, around which children play, emanates a pungent smell posing risk to the lives of visitors. Recently, a video of the pool full of garbage went viral on social media. The netizens reacted sharply to the video urging authorities to clean it.
“It is unfortunate that in the heart of the city, we have such a scenario. We are talking about making the city smarter, but basic facilities like proper sanitation are unavailable,” said Manzoor Ahamd, a local.
As some netizens urged authorities to clean the pool, others lashed out at locals for not having the basic civic sense and turning the pool into a garbage bin.
“We are also responsible for this mess. It has been a trademark of us to pollute our water bodies with all kinds of garbage. We have learned this art of always putting blame on others,” a netizen wrote.
The netizens urged locals to ensure the cleanliness of parks and water bodies in their respective areas.
“We lack civic sense and shift responsibility without any logic,” a Facebook user wrote.
The locals in the area also took to social media and urged youth to volunteer and play their role in cleaning such spots.
“Why to wait for the government in every matter? Let local youths start a drive to clean it”, another netizen wrote.
The locals said that the place is the main recreational spot, and scores of children go there to play.
“While playing games like Cricket and Football, balls and other objects often go into this pool, and young kids have to pull it out from this filth. It makes them vulnerable to diseases, and authorities should ensure that such spots are clean,” said Arsalan Ahmad, a local.