In absence of maintenance, pool at Eidgah park turns into cesspool

Srinagar: A pool at famous Eidgah park has turned into cesspool in absence of maintenance.

Visitors said that the pool is full of garbage and filth in the absence of cleaning from a long time.

They said that the pool, around which children play, emanates a pungent smell posing risk to the lives of visitors. Recently, a video of the pool full of garbage went viral on social media. The netizens reacted sharply to the video urging authorities to clean it.

“It is unfortunate that in the heart of the city, we have such a scenario. We are talking about making the city smarter, but basic facilities like proper sanitation are unavailable,” said Manzoor Ahamd, a local.