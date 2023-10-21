In Batamaloo rally, Azad condemns Gaza attacks

Srinagar: The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today condemned attacks on Gaza and prayed for all those Palestinians who lost their lives in the brutal attacks.
“I strongly condemned the attacks on innocent civilians in Gaza. I am thankful to all those non-Muslim nations who stood by the people of Gaza in this hour of grief and condemn the attacks on innocent civilians,” Azad said while addressing a rally at Batamaloo locality in Srinagar
“When the countries responsible for maintaining peace in the world are themselves involved in imposing war on innocent civilians, only God can save this world,” he said.
Speaking about the political situation in J&K, Azad however, said that it was for the first time in nearly three decades that such a political rally was held at Batamaloo area.
“Batamaloo was a very sensitive area and was a point of confrontation between militants and security forces due to which common people were suffering. I am happy that peace has returned to Jammu and Kashmir and especially to these very sensitive areas where common people suffered a lot,” he said.
Elaborating, Azad said that immediate elections must be held in Jammu and Kashmir and stated that “it is unacceptable to run the UT in an administrative arrangement.”
“No democracy allows this procedure since only elected members have the right to represent the wishes and aspirations of people. I am not questioning the present dispensation in the Union Territory nor I am saying that they are not working. But it is not their job. It is the job of elected members and that is how democracies work,” he said.
“It is for the first time in the history of Jammu Kashmir that elections are derailed for such a long time. Nine years have passed since the last Assembly elections took place, even when the UT was going through the worst kind of situation, it took the central government only six years to restore democracy here,” he said.
“Elections are delayed despite the fact that peace has returned to J&K and there was no such normalcy in the UT in the last three decades. The Centre needs to explain why the elections are not held and democracy restored. There is peace and people demand their own representation. How long will they be deprived from it,” he said.
Among others who were present on the occasion were party leaders and members.