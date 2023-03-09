In exemplary show of honesty, auto driver returns lost bag containing cash to tourist

“The auto driver Mohammad Aslam Guroo S/o Ali Mohammad Guroo from Brein Nishat had left the destined location and had driven quite a distance when he saw the bag on his backseat. He opened it and found the bag stuffed with cash. He went back to the Boulevard road where he had dropped off the tourists but couldn’t find them. Subsequently he went to the police post Nehru Park and deposited the valuables there,” police said.

The tourist had filed a police complaint regarding his missing bag containing cash and passport.

“Both the claims were verified and the auto-rickhaw driver safely returned his bag. Assad Zaman appreciated the auto driver for his honesty,” police said.

Earlier, Police had also started an investigation to trace the lost bag and also scanned CCTV footages from Dalgate to Boulevard.