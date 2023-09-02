Inadequate cab service at Hazratbal takes toll on passengers

Srinagar: Inadequate cab service in various areas of Hazratbal locality on city outskirts is taking toll on passengers there.

The passengers in these areas say that office-going people and students face inconvenience due to shortage of cabs.

A delegation of locals from these areas told Greater Kashmir that despite apprising the authorities about the issue, no action has been taken.

They said that passengers on Hazratbal routes like Batapora, Tailbal, Burzahama, Danihama , Shoperibagh, Syedpora, Mulphaq, Chatrahama, and adjoining routes mostly suffer from the issue. They said in the absence of government or public bus service, the passengers are facing problems.

“It is a major issue while using public transport. In dozens of areas, only a handful of cabs are operating on a regular basis. Hundreds of students, office goers are facing the brunt,” said a passenger.

Manzoor Ahmad, a passenger from Mulphaq said that cabs operating from Harwan yard to Lal Chowk or Hazratbal are fully occupied while leaving the yards, which leaves the passenger from other areas stranded.

“The cabs leave in full capacity from Dargah, Lal Chowk, Harwan, and Chatrahama yards, and the passengers who are from the areas that fall in between, like Burzahama, Mulphaq, and adjoining areas are left without any seat. As an office goer, I have to hitchhike to reach the office sometime,” he said.

The passengers in these areas said that they want dedicated cab service from their areas so that they won’t have to face the issue. Many parents said that their children, mostly female students, are left stranded due to the unavailability of cab service in the area.