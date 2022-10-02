Inaugural ceremony of Wildlife Week held at Dachigam National Park

Srinagar: To mark the 68th Wildlife Week, Department of Wildlife Protection, J&K, organised inaugural function at Nature Interpretation Centre, Dachigam National Park here.

On the occasion, a cleanness drive was held by one of the participant schools “Scholars School, Dara”. People from various backgrounds like scholars from SKUAST Kashmir, DDC member Theed A, Heads and representative of various NGOs, volunteers, FPF, Field staff and Officers from Army and CRPF participated.

Rashid Y. Naqash, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir Region was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Naqash said that department is actively working on the larger participation of people at grass root level in understanding nature and environmental issues.

He further said that department will continue to organise more such events, wherein department will allow people to come face to face to the deeper beauty and priceless resources of nature.