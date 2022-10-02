Inaugural ceremony of Wildlife Week held at Dachigam National Park

Srinagar: To mark the 68th Wildlife Week, Department of Wildlife Protection, J&K, organised inaugural function at Nature Interpretation Centre, Dachigam National Park here.
On the occasion, a cleanness drive was held by one of the participant schools “Scholars School, Dara”. People from various backgrounds like scholars from SKUAST Kashmir, DDC member Theed A, Heads and representative of various NGOs, volunteers, FPF, Field staff and Officers from Army and CRPF participated.
Rashid Y. Naqash, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir Region was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Naqash said that department is actively working on the larger participation of people at grass root level in understanding nature and environmental issues.
He further said that department will continue to organise more such events, wherein department will allow people to come face to face to the deeper beauty and priceless resources of nature.
Chairman JK RTI Movement, Dr. Ghulam Rasool during his speech laid emphasis on the rights of the nature and rights of the indigenous people together.
Describing the greed and urbanisation as a source of destruction, he said that collective approach in addition with nature based tourism as per carrying capacity is need of an hour.
Chairman national society for protection of water resources, Forest and Wetlands, Nazir be Nazir during his speech laid emphasis on every single organism and its importance in balancing the ecosystem. He also persuaded students to get actively engaged in conserving wildlife, water bodies and nature.
Talks were also delivered by various students thereby amplifying the message of conservation. DDC member Ali Muhammad Rather appreciated the role of department and said” being a local I can tell you that our protected areas are safe by virtue of great effort day in and night out by Frontline staff of department of Wildlife protection.
“Wildlife is the soul of nature, Save the soul, Save the Nature” said Wildlife Warden Central Division Srinagar, Altaf Hussain while delivering vote of thanks.