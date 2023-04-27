Incessant rains cause waterlogging in Srinagar

“We have been facing immense hardships due to waterlogging, We can’t even venture out of our houses. We have been moving from pillar to post for construction of the outlet of old drainage system but to no avail,” said a group of residents of New Colony Batamaloo.

People in several areas faced a tough time to walk on roads due to waterlogging.

“Despite tall claims of making Srinagar a smart city, there is no mechanism to carry out dewatering of roads and lanes. Existing drainage system has been choked in absence of regular cleaning,” said Abdul Hamid, a pedestrian while pointing towards an inundated lane at Bohri Kadal.