Incessant rains cause waterlogging in Srinagar areas

In addition to waterlogging, many areas in Srinagar witnessed flash floods. Scary scenes were witnessed in Bemina area where flash floods breached residential areas and roads. Locals took to social media to share videos of flash floods at Bemina area. Netizens were posting pictures of water logging on social media while pressing the Srinagar administration to take timely action.

Srinagar Police established an emergency helpline in view of inclement weather and continuous rainfall.

The general public of Srinagar was asked to seek help on the dedicated numbers in case of an emergency arising due to inclement rain.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar, Syed Haneef Balkhi said that all possible measures were taken by the administration in the current situation.