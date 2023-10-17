Incessant rains, defunct drainage system cause waterlogging in Srinagar areas

Srinagar: Incessant rains coupled with defunct drainage system caused waterlogging in various areas in the summer capital.
Several areas of the city including Khanyar, Nowhatta, Lal Bazar, Zakura and Hazratbal witnessed waterlogging due to incessant rains.
“Condition of roads at Khanyar, Nowhatta, Zaina kadal , Maharaj Gunj is worse. As it was raining for the past two days, these dilapidated road stretches were full of water, giving commuters a tough time. The condition of roads is getting worse amid rains, and if these are not fixed, we will have a harsh time ahead,” said Ishfaq Ahmad, a commuter from Downtown.
The commuters said that in areas like Lal-bazar, Malabagh, Syed Pora, and Batapora, the condition of roads is equally bad. They said the defunct drainage and absence of a drainage network amid rains caused waterlogging.
“There was a massive traffic jam on roads in our area. Syedpora Hazrtabal road connecting Ganderbal is in the worst condition. Due to waterlogging, many commuters who were on two-wheelers had a tough time,” said Altaf Ahmad, a local from Syedpora.
The locals in Downtown also said that the ongoing drainage projects led to blockage of roads and affected road conditions.
“There are multiple projects going on in Downtown. Amid rains, normal life has been crippled as the roads are dug deep and turned into cesspool. An official from SMC’s City roads wing said that authorities gave nod to multiple road projects recently, and the work in many areas has started.
“The road condition in many Srinagar areas is bad, and the work has started to fix it. There were many projects in progress which were hampered due to rain. We hope that we can fix most of the roads before winter so that the issue is resolved,” the official added.