Incessant rains, defunct drainage system cause waterlogging in Srinagar areas

“There was a massive traffic jam on roads in our area. Syedpora Hazrtabal road connecting Ganderbal is in the worst condition. Due to waterlogging, many commuters who were on two-wheelers had a tough time,” said Altaf Ahmad, a local from Syedpora.

The locals in Downtown also said that the ongoing drainage projects led to blockage of roads and affected road conditions.

“There are multiple projects going on in Downtown. Amid rains, normal life has been crippled as the roads are dug deep and turned into cesspool. An official from SMC’s City roads wing said that authorities gave nod to multiple road projects recently, and the work in many areas has started.

“The road condition in many Srinagar areas is bad, and the work has started to fix it. There were many projects in progress which were hampered due to rain. We hope that we can fix most of the roads before winter so that the issue is resolved,” the official added.