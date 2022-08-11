[ Independence Day celebrations ] LG to preside over main function in Srinagar

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the main function and take salute on the Independence Day function on August 15 at the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Stadium at Sonwar here.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor will preside over the main function and take salute at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu.

As per GAD directives issued to the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, the Mayors of both capital cities and DDC chairpersons of Jammu and Srinagar will attend the function in their respective cities.