[ Independence Day celebrations ] LG to preside over main function in Srinagar

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the main function and take salute on the Independence Day function on August 15 at the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Stadium at Sonwar here.
Meanwhile, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor will preside over the main function and take salute at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu.
As per GAD directives issued to the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, the Mayors of both capital cities and DDC chairpersons of Jammu and Srinagar will attend the function in their respective cities.
Similarly the DDC chairpersons will preside over the functions and take salute on the Independence Day at their concerned District Headquarters; BDC chairperson or president Municipal Council or Committees will preside over the functions and take salutes at their respective block headquarters and at respective Municipal Headquarters.
“In case block headquarters and the municipal headquarters are same, two separate functions shall be organized,” the directive added.
However, SDM or Tehsildar or senior most civil officer will preside over the Independence Day functions and take salutes at respective Sub-Divisional or Tehsil headquarters in case BDC chairperson or president Municipal Council or Committee is not available, it said.