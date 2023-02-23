Infinity Club and Cafe inaugurated at Nowshera

Srinagar: If you want to spend some quality time with your friends and acquaintances over a cup of coffee while listening to the melody of colourful balls rolling over a tidy green carpet, the “Infinity Club and Café” is the place for you.

As per the statement, set up in the Nowshera area of Srinagar, the cafe remains open round the clock and offers unparalleled service to its customers.

Matching all the international standards, the club is equipped with three snooker tables manufactured by International brands. It also has a foosball, carrom board, ludo and other games to keep the players engaged in case all the snooker tables are booked.