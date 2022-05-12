Inordinate delay hits construction of drainage system at Bemina

Srinagar: Residents of Bemina have expressed resentment against inordinate delay in construction of drainage system in the area.

A delegation from the area said due to delay in construction of the drainage system from Bemina to Khomeni Chowk, entire traffic from Budgam particularly from areas like Mirgund, Soplibugh, Sholipora and Beerwah has been shifted to Indira Gandhi Road.