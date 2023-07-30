Inordinate delay in road repairs at Lal Bazar irks residents

Srinagar: Residents have expressed resentment against inordinate delaying in repairs of road from Bhagati Shoor to Botashah Mohalla at Lal Bazar area here.
Residents of these areas said the road stretch is dotted with potholes hampering smooth vehicular movement.
“There is a huge traffic influx on this road as it connects to multiple areas in the locality. There are huge potholes making it impossible to commute on the road,” said Sahil Ahmad, a local
Abdul Majid, a member of the local Mohalla committee, said that he has been following the issue for months “but to no avail.”
“The concerned officials are sitting on fixing the dilapidated road. I went to SMC officials and the City Roads office for the same issue. The officials at the City Roads office said that the proposal was made months back, but is pending for approval. It has been four months since the status of the project has been unchanged while we are waiting. We don’t understand the reason for the delay,” Majid said.
The locals said that amid heavy downpours, the road is turning into a cesspool, and during dry days, the dust makes the situation worse.
“It is affecting our health, and both commuters and pedestrians are suffering. The condition of the road is so bad that it often hampers smooth flow of traffic in the area. We appeal to authorities to start the project without any delay,” said another local.
Shabir Ahmad, concerned JE in the City Roads Division, said that the road project has been put on the priority list, and the work will start soon.
“We will start the work on a priority basis so that the work will finish on time. We have sent the proposal to SMC many months back, and we will soon get the approval” Ahmad said.