Inordinate delay in road repairs at Lal Bazar irks residents

Srinagar: Residents have expressed resentment against inordinate delaying in repairs of road from Bhagati Shoor to Botashah Mohalla at Lal Bazar area here.

Residents of these areas said the road stretch is dotted with potholes hampering smooth vehicular movement.

“There is a huge traffic influx on this road as it connects to multiple areas in the locality. There are huge potholes making it impossible to commute on the road,” said Sahil Ahmad, a local

Abdul Majid, a member of the local Mohalla committee, said that he has been following the issue for months “but to no avail.”

“The concerned officials are sitting on fixing the dilapidated road. I went to SMC officials and the City Roads office for the same issue. The officials at the City Roads office said that the proposal was made months back, but is pending for approval. It has been four months since the status of the project has been unchanged while we are waiting. We don’t understand the reason for the delay,” Majid said.