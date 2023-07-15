INSTALLATION OF SMART METERS | Protest held at Nawab Bazar

Srinagar: Residents of Nawab Bazar locality here staged protest against installation of Smart Meters. Over three-dozen protestors including men, women & children blocked the bridge leading to SMHS hospital near Nawab Bazar, resulting in chaotic traffic along the vital road here.

The agitated people braving strong afternoon sun gathered on the bridge while demanding that the administration remove Smart Meters which they said were installed a month back. With children & women standing & raising slogans against the government’s move, chairs were kept for aged protestors to sit & join the demand.

The protest was taken out around 12:30 pm and lasted till late afternoon with people pledging to come out again until their demands weren’t met. During this time, over 45-vehicles returned back from the bridge including three ambulances that protestors refused to allow through.

This is the fifth protest in the last five days against the installation of ‘Smart Meters’ in Kashmir. Prior to this, people of Hawal, Batamaloo, Chattabal, Umerabad and Sopore staged protests against the move.