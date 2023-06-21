Installation of Smart Meters sparks protests in Srinagar areas

Srinagar: The move of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) to install Smart Meters is facing resistance from various areas in the summer capital.

Amid scorching heat, multiple protests were held across Srinagar areas in the past two days against the installation of Smart Meters.

In the latest protest on Wednesday, the installation of Smart electricity meters sparked protests at Tujgari Mohalla of Nowhatta. The locals said that the KPDCL officials came to install Smart Meters in the locality triggering protests

Scores of locals, mostly women, assembled on roads against the move to install Smart Meters in the area. The protesters said that they belong to poor families and cannot afford Smart Meters, which they said generates “exorbitant bills.”