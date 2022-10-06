INTACH organises workshop on International Geodiversity Day

Srinagar: To promote a better understanding of the earth’s dynamic processes and the critical role it plays in the sustenance of life on the planet and to inculcate a sense of responsibility among the students at the crucial stage of their upbringing, INTACH Kashmir Chapter collaborated with Kashmir Harvard Institute in organising an awareness workshop on International Geodiversity Day.

The workshop began with a short film on geodiversity prepared by UNESCO that virtually created an ambiance correlated with the theme of the workshop. It was followed by a presentation from a specialist geology and climate change expert, Dr. Rayees Ahmad, who is a Professor in Kashmir University.

It elucidated the different elements that comprise the geodiversity and emphasised upon the significant role it plays in the sustenance of life on the earth. In the second session, a painting competition was convened by an eminent artist, Masood Hussain which encouraged the participants and up-scaled their level of enthusiasm. Among a group of 20 participants, three best paintings were awarded by the artist Masood Hussain.