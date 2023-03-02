Intelligent Traffic Management System to be functional soon in Srinagar

Srinagar: To ensure smooth vehicular movement, the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) will be soon functional in the summer capital and work on the project is underway on a war footing basis.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Greater Kashmir that the primary goal of ITMS is to utilise information technology to modernise key functions of traffic management, Traffic control, Traffic Law enforcement and Traffic information dissemination in the city to build a safer city with smooth traffic flow.

“This will provide greater information to authorities to proactively manage ongoing traffic situation and allow citizens to make informed travel choices,” SSP said. “With ITMS, the overall burden of traffic on the roads will reduce and it will result in greater journey time reliability for the citizens and local businesses improving overall productivity levels.”