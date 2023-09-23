INTERNATIONAL DAY OF SIGN LANGUAGES | People with hearing, speech impairment protest to press for resolution of demands

Srinagar: Scores of people with hearing and speech impairment staged protest here on Saturday.

The protest was held on the occasion of International Day of Sign Languages, in which scores of people with hearing and speech impairment participated.

While expressing themselves through an interpreter, the aggrieved stated that their main demand is making interpreters available at various government and non-government departments to make their lives easy.

The aggrieved assembled at the Press Colony under the banner of the Association of Deaf and Dumb.