‘Intersectoral coordination must to curb drug abuse’

Srinagar: To highlight challenges of drug abuse and to create awareness with viable solutions through collaboration and coordination, the Department of Clinical Biochemistry, University of Kashmir (KU) Wednesday inaugurated a symposium here.

On the directions of the Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan, the symposium titled ‘Drug Abuse: Challenges, Awareness and Redressal’ was organised in collaboration with the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar; Jammu and Kashmir Science, Technology and Innovation Council (JKSTIC) and Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK).

Head, IMHANS, GMC, Srinagar, Prof Arshad Hussain while advocating policies and facilities for patients of substance abuse said treatment with disease model is the best and the most effective way of tackling the ‘pandemic’.