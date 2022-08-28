Introductory programme on 'The object of the Vulnerable Witness Deposition Scheme' held at DCC Moominabad

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh today successfully organised an introductory programme on 'The object of the Vulnerable Witness Deposition Scheme' in the conference hall of District Court Complex (DCC) Moominabad, here.

The programme was aimed at training Judges and other stakeholders of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and UT of Ladakh on the subject.

The introductory training was imparted to all Principles District Judges and Principal Magistrates of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and other stakeholders by Justice Gita Mittal, Chairperson of the Vulnerable Witness Deposition Committee appointed by the Supreme Court of India.

Her Ladyship provided an in depth analysis of the guidelines for recording of evidence of vulnerable witnesses.