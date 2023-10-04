Investiture ceremony marks leadership transition at Kendriya Vidyalaya

Srinagar: Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Srinagar hosted its Investiture ceremony at the school’s campus today marking the formal transition of leadership roles within the student body.

The school in a statement said this significant event underscored the values of responsibility, leadership, and commitment.

“The ceremony commenced with enthusiasm amidst the students, who were selected for their respective positions. The students were presented with symbolic sachets, signifying their new roles and responsibilities. The roles included School Captains, Vice Captains, Discipline Captains, Sports Captains, and House Captains,” it said.