Investiture ceremony marks leadership transition at Kendriya Vidyalaya

Srinagar: Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Srinagar hosted its Investiture ceremony at the school’s campus today marking the formal transition of leadership roles within the student body.
The school in a statement said this significant event underscored the values of responsibility, leadership, and commitment.
“The ceremony commenced with enthusiasm amidst the students, who were selected for their respective positions. The students were presented with symbolic sachets, signifying their new roles and responsibilities. The roles included School Captains, Vice Captains, Discipline Captains, Sports Captains, and House Captains,” it said.
“The programme was attended by teachers, students, and parents, who witnessed the young leaders receiving their sachets with a sense of pride and anticipation. The students participated in the Oath-Taking Ceremony, where the newly appointed leaders pledged to discharge their duties with dedication and integrity. This reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining discipline, fostering teamwork, and promoting academic and extracurricular excellence in the school.”
Principal Kendriya Vidyalaya No. Amarjyoti Sharma emphasised, “Leadership roles are the architects of a school's destiny. The school eagerly anticipates the transformative influence of these young leaders as they take on their roles, shaping not only our school but the broader community as well."
The ceremony concluded with the appreciation for newly appointed student leaders. This Ceremony reaffirms the school's dedication to nurturing responsible and capable leaders for the future.