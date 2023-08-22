Irked by dilapidated road, Khumani Chowk residents stage protest

Srinagar: Scores of residents of Khumani Chowk in Bemina locality staged a protest against failure of authorities to repair dilapidated road in the area.
The protestors blocked the Bemina-Budgam road amid slogans.
"Despite the passage of a long time, authorities have failed to macadamise the road here. The dilapidated road is shambles which is taking a toll on locals and commuters. We have appealed to the authorities several times but today we were forced to hit the roads," said a local.
They said that several months ago, officials assured them that the road would be fixed before the 10th Muharram “but nothing was done”.
"It is taking a toll on our health as well. The dust from this road has made our life inconvenient. Our school going students are suffering. This is an important road link which caters to two districts and is used by thousands of people. Still authorities are paying least attention to it," said another local.
Meanwhile, school students wearing uniforms and holding placards joined the protest and demanded that authorities should address the issue quickly.
"Our school uniforms turn shabby within a day of use due to dust emanating from the dilapidated road. We are unable to walk on this road and it is affecting us as well. We request authorities to macadamise our road without any delay," said a student.
The locals said that for a long time they are going from pillar to post “but our demands are falling on deaf ears.” They appealed to higher authorities to look into the issue as the whole area is suffering due to dilapidated road.