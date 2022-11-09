IS SRINAGAR REALLY BECOMING SMART? Govt speeds up developmental works, citizens welcome intent but question timing

City’s Polo View Market is being fully redeveloped as a pedestrian market and the work on which is going on full swing, officials said.

“We are expecting this project to be finished by the end of February 2023,” said an official of SSC who was present at the location.

As of now, the construction of the Batamaloo-Qamarwari main road is on.

“It is giving a bad look to the important stretch which connects Srinagar with the north Kashmir districts of Bandipora and Baramulla. When it is clear that blacktopping isn’t possible in winter, what was the need to start the work now? Unfortunately, no one has an answer to this question,” said Bashir Ahmad, a local of Iqra Colony, Bemina.

With the residents of Srinagar complaining about traffic chaos due to the ongoing projects of SSC, Greater Kashmir contacted the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Traffic City, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah who admitted that the ongoing projects were hampering the movement of traffic on the city roads.

“With multiple projects going on at a time, it has shrunk the width of the road, causing traffic gridlock. Also, the change in school timing clashes with the opening of business establishments in the city which is also a cause of concern,” he said. “But our cops are on the roads. They ensure that there are no traffic jams and we are regulating traffic in the best possible way.” On the query of the Srinagar residents saying it was the wrong time to take up such projects, Chief Engineer SSC Iftikhar Ahmad Kakroo told Greater Kashmir that these projects had been started a few months back.