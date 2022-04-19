Islamia College conducts cleanliness drive in campus

Srinagar: The NSS Volunteers of the Islamia College of Science and Commerce participated in a day-long campus cleanliness drive.
The drive was initiated by the NSS officers of the College.
The organisers in a statement said the cleanliness drive was specially organised to spread the message of hygiene and cleanliness among the students. The NSS Programme officers
of the College, Dr. Muhammad Amin Mir and Dr. Nusrat Parveen along with their volunteers started the cleanliness drive which was assisted by the sanitation workers of the College.
The Principal of the College Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir kick-started the cleanliness drive and lauded the NSS officers and NSS volunteers for this noble cause.
He enjoined upon the volunteers to devote their time and efforts for the cleanliness of the campus and their surroundings. Principal motivated the NSS volunteers to participate in more such drives for the betterment of the society.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal said that it is the duty of teaching and non-teaching staff besides students to come forward and help in keeping the campus clean.