Islamia College conducts cleanliness drive in campus

Srinagar: The NSS Volunteers of the Islamia College of Science and Commerce participated in a day-long campus cleanliness drive.

The drive was initiated by the NSS officers of the College.

The organisers in a statement said the cleanliness drive was specially organised to spread the message of hygiene and cleanliness among the students. The NSS Programme officers

of the College, Dr. Muhammad Amin Mir and Dr. Nusrat Parveen along with their volunteers started the cleanliness drive which was assisted by the sanitation workers of the College.