Islamia College gets lead role for starting classes

Srinagar: Islamia College started classes for the Batch-2023 as per the Academic Calendar in tune with National Education Policy 2020 guidelines of UGC, New Delhi.

“To kick-start the college day on a positive note and to instill a sense of unity and discipline among pupils, morning assemblies have proved to be an irreplaceable ritual of the college system,” Dr Syed A Untoo Media Secretary Islamia College said in a statement.

He said during morning assembly, Principal of the College, Professor (Dr.) Khurshid Ahmad Khan welcomed the 1st semester students (fresher) in the assembly who were granted admission in Major, Minor, Skill and Multidisciplinary courses after qualifying UG-CUET conducted by NTA and on the basis of merit and intake capacity of the Islamia College in Semester 1st .

Principal in his address said that assembly is a platform to nurture the values of moral integrity, shared community, and mental tranquility. Dr. Khan said that such gatherings of teachers and students in the morning assembly facilitate the stirring elements of motivation, learning, and purpose.