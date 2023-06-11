Islamia College holds Alumni meet

Srinagar: An Alumni meet was held at Islamia College to celebrate and refresh old relationships and form new ones.

Principal of the College Professor (Dr.) Khurshed Ahmad Khan in his welcome address said the occasion is to celebrate with our alumni who gather at their Alma Mater and go down the memory lane and look forward for new interactions with new hopes.

“Our past results have shown that our academic graph has been steadily going up. College has embarked on a mission to empower all sections of society with the light of knowledge. Our concern has wide parameters such as making our students good citizens at all levels of city, state, nation in fact the entire globe,” he said.