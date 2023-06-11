Islamia College holds Alumni meet

Srinagar: An Alumni meet was held at Islamia College to celebrate and refresh old relationships and form new ones.
Principal of the College Professor (Dr.) Khurshed Ahmad Khan in his welcome address said the occasion is to celebrate with our alumni who gather at their Alma Mater and go down the memory lane and look forward for new interactions with new hopes.
“Our past results have shown that our academic graph has been steadily going up. College has embarked on a mission to empower all sections of society with the light of knowledge. Our concern has wide parameters such as making our students good citizens at all levels of city, state, nation in fact the entire globe,” he said.
General Secretary of alumni association, Professor (Dr.) Khurshed AhmadMahajan, appreciated the college’s admiration for making this meeting possible.
He added that the idea of alumni meet is to create a special bonding between the students who have passed out & who have established themselves already in the big, outside world. Professor Khurshid Ali, Former Dean Academics, University of Kashmir, Tafazal Hussain, Former Executive Director, JK Bank, Professor (Dr.) Zahoor Ahmad Chatt, Former Director Higher Education, Govt. of J&K, Professor (Dr.) Nazir Ahmad Shah, Former Joint Secretary, JK Board expressed that Alumni meet is a perfect platform for all to meet your peers and teachers and revive the contacts.
The alumni present in the meeting were thrilled to be back in the Islamia College campus again. The series of events during the meeting was anchored by Dr. Seema Bashir, Head, PG Department of Commerce, ICSC. Dr. Syed A. Untoo Media Secretary ICSC, Srinagar was also present.