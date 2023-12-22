Islamia College introduces 4-year UG Design Your Degree programme

Srinagar, Dec 22:Islamia College management today said it has become the first College in the Valley to introduce an innovative four-year undergraduate degree

programme called Design You Degree (DYD).

Principal of the college, Professor (Dr.) Khursheed A. Khan announced the launch of this degree in the campus from the current session and said, “This exceptional initiative is set to transform higher education and revolutionize the way students pursue their academic aspirations. Faculty of the College is thrilled to embark on this path-breaking journey of transforming education and enabling students to take charge of their learning”.

The “Design your Degree” program is a conceptualised to foster an environment of self-discovery and exploration so that the students can identify their true calling and build a fulfilling career to contribute towards knowledge economy. The motto of this degree program is, Teach to Transform, Educate to Empower & Learn to Lead.

Prof. Abdul Qayoom Head Department of Computer Applications of the College said that DYD is Joyous Learning, Transdisciplinary Collaborative Learning having the wide scope for incubation, innovation and start-ups. Dr. Syeed A. Untoo, Media Secretary said under NEP-2020, Islamia College took lead in launching a ‘Design Your Degree’(DYD), in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020, which has recommended four year degree program having ‘multiple entry, multiple exit’ provision.