Islamia College launches admission process under NEP

Srinagar: After the adoption of the Uniform Academic Calendar, the Islamia College of Science and Commerce, here today said it has taken lead in launching all programmes afresh under the National Education Policy 2020.
In a statement, the College said it issued an Admission Notification calling upon prospective admission seekers to apply online on College website from June 1 to June 8, 2022.
“The process of admission has been elaborated in stepwise detail as per said admission notification. “In March 2022, a pre-admission Counselling was conducted wherein the contours of NEP-2020 were discussed with 10+2 pass outs. The scheme of Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) is being finalised by UGC and same will be implemented in letter and spirit,” it said.
“The admission seekers have been provided an opportunity to prioritise their choice of a major area of study. They will be granted admission to their respective major of choice as per their qualifying examination merit and intake capacity,” it said.
“For the prestigious undergraduate programme of Business Management, College has increased the intake from 80 to 160 to cater to huge demand, the course has been attracting year on year. College invites meritorious students to be part of an outcome-based Academic Journey at Islamia college. With its 3.27 NAAC Score college has introduced Academic Excellence Guidelines on the introduction of IPG/PG/Honours under Academic Leap 2020,” it added.
“College will issue a detailed counselling notice for stage -II of admission process after June, 8 2022,” it added.