Islamia College provides training support for Degree Colleges

Srinagar: Phase-II of the LMS training programme was held in the Islamia College Srinagar in which participants from various Government Degree Colleges took part. The representation was from GDC-Pulwama, GDC-Women’s Baramulla, GDC-Ganderbal, GDC-Bijbehara, GDC-Zakura, GDC-Kupwara,
GDC-Nawakadal, GDC-Pampore, GDC-Shopian, GDC-Handwara, GDC-Kulgam in this phase.
Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, Rohit Kansal (IAS) had assigned the responsibility of mentoring, provisioning of LMS software & training to the designated colleges with the Islamia College of Science & Commerce, Srinagar.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal of the host College Professor Sheikh Ajaz Bashir emphasised the need to bring in digital intervention in teaching-learning process. He gave an overview of LMS software, designed and developed at Islamia College.
Professor Abdul Qayoom Wadoo, Head, Department of Computer Applications in his presentation provided an overview of the functioning and operation of LMS to the participants.
Professor Tanveer A. Khan, Incharge, IT & SS gave an in-depth insight into the working of LMS at ICSC.