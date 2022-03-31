Islamia College provides training support for Degree Colleges

Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, Rohit Kansal (IAS) had assigned the responsibility of mentoring, provisioning of LMS software & training to the designated colleges with the Islamia College of Science & Commerce, Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal of the host College Professor Sheikh Ajaz Bashir emphasised the need to bring in digital intervention in teaching-learning process. He gave an overview of LMS software, designed and developed at Islamia College.