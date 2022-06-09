Islamia College's Botanical Society organises first student conference on 'Only One Earth'

Botanical Society is the society of PG and UG students of the Botany Department, ICSC, and is an all-student platform to hold seminars, symposia and conferences on varied environmental issues.

The first lecture of the student conference was delivered by Huzaifa Altaf Wani who is also the President of the Botanical Society.

16 students spoke at the conference, were Prof Showket Yousuf Beigh, Prof Sheikh Abdul Shakoor, Prof Sabeena Bashir, Prof Gowhar Ayoub and Prof Ghulam Hassan were judges to evaluate the performance of the speakers. Sehrish Zargar and Ayaat from Semester IV IPG/Hons jointly secured the first position, while Shakir Qureshi from IPG (Semester 4th) secured the 2nd position and Gulzara Akhtar from PG (Semester 3rd) bagged the third position.