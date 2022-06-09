Islamia College's Botanical Society organises first student conference on 'Only One Earth'

Srinagar: The Botanical Society of Islamia College Srinagar on Thursday organised its first student conference.
Head Department of Botany Prof Khursheed Ahmad Ganaie inaugurated the conference titled 'Only One Earth'.
"Such conferences are important for inculcating scientific temper among students, facilitating them to showcase their talent and also to training them for effective science communication," Prof Khursheed said.
Botanical Society is the society of PG and UG students of the Botany Department, ICSC, and is an all-student platform to hold seminars, symposia and conferences on varied environmental issues.
The first lecture of the student conference was delivered by Huzaifa Altaf Wani who is also the President of the Botanical Society.
16 students spoke at the conference, were Prof Showket Yousuf Beigh, Prof Sheikh Abdul Shakoor, Prof Sabeena Bashir, Prof Gowhar Ayoub and Prof Ghulam Hassan were judges to evaluate the performance of the speakers. Sehrish Zargar and Ayaat from Semester IV IPG/Hons jointly secured the first position, while Shakir Qureshi from IPG (Semester 4th) secured the 2nd position and Gulzara Akhtar from PG (Semester 3rd) bagged the third position.
Earlier, the conference started with recitation of verses of Holy Quran by Faizan Ashraf of PG 3rd Semester.
At the end, Prof Showket Yousuf Beigh and Prof Khursheed hailed the students for their impressive speeches and encouraged them to continue participating in such academic endeavours in future with same enthusiasm. Prof Beigh also highlighted importance of conserving biodiversity and the environment. Safiya Mehraj of Semester IV (B.Sc Hons) conducted proceedings of the conference.