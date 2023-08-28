Israeli leadership expert delivers online lecture at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A renowned Israeli leadership expert and senior faculty at MaxYezreel, Valley College, Israel, Dr Clara Rispler, Monday delivered an online lecture on ‘Leadership: Balancing Technology and Human Elements’ at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology of Kashmir.

The lecture, which was organised online at the VC Secretariat Conference Hall. was attended by 150 students, besides the university faculty members, deans, directors and other officers of the university. Vice Chancellor, SKUST-K Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai presided over the lecture function.

Dr Rispler, in her lecture, underscored the pivotal role that effective leadership plays in navigating the complex VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity) environment. Drawing from her extensive research, she masterfully addressed the delicate equilibrium between harnessing technological advancements and fostering human connections.