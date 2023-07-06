IUST’s Journalism students interact with Kashmir Uzma staffers

Srinagar: The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Thursday organised an educational trip for its students to Press Enclave here.

The students visited the office of Kashmir Uzma where they interacted with sub editors and reporters. The purpose of the visit was to get acquainted with functioning of various departments of the daily newspaper

The students were accompanied by Dr. Rabia Noor, Coordinator of the educational trip and Assistant Professor, DJMC, IUST.

Interacting with students, Executive Editor, Kashmir Uzma, Riyaz Malik, discussed at length the process of news production and role of journalists of different ranks in a news organisation. He also talked about how gatekeeping works in the newsroom.

Responding to a question, Malik said, newspapers provide credible and detailed reports, which is why readers still trust their information. Readability of newspapers, he said, has further increased because of their online editions.

Malik further advised the students to strive hard to be multimedia journalists, who can write stories, record videos, click pictures as well as upload the content. “There is no shortcut of success in journalism; you have to work hard to scale heights,” he told students.