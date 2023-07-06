IUST’s Journalism students interact with Kashmir Uzma staffers

Srinagar: The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Thursday organised an educational trip for its students to Press Enclave here.
The students visited the office of Kashmir Uzma where they interacted with sub editors and reporters. The purpose of the visit was to get acquainted with functioning of various departments of the daily newspaper
The students were accompanied by Dr. Rabia Noor, Coordinator of the educational trip and Assistant Professor, DJMC, IUST.
Interacting with students, Executive Editor, Kashmir Uzma, Riyaz Malik, discussed at length the process of news production and role of journalists of different ranks in a news organisation. He also talked about how gatekeeping works in the newsroom.
Responding to a question, Malik said, newspapers provide credible and detailed reports, which is why readers still trust their information. Readability of newspapers, he said, has further increased because of their online editions.
Malik further advised the students to strive hard to be multimedia journalists, who can write stories, record videos, click pictures as well as upload the content. “There is no shortcut of success in journalism; you have to work hard to scale heights,” he told students.
The IUST students also visited the office of weekly Kashmir Life. They interacted with the Editor Kashmir Life, Masood Hussain, who underlined that even though print media has witnessed a decline over the time, “it is not dead.”
He, however, said, the media landscape has changed largely owing to digital media. “News cycle has been reduced to a large extent since a journalist breaks news every minute in present times,” he said.
He added that nowadays it doesn’t matter which organisation one’s story appears in as long as it is a good story.
The students were then given a tour of various sections of the news organisation including news room and advertising section by Kashmir Life journalists and DJMC alumni, Syed Shadab Ali Gillani and Raashid Andrabi.
“The purpose of the visit was also to make students understand the differences as well as similarities between a daily and a weekly, especially in view of their web editions that work round the clock,” IUST said in a statement.