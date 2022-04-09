Jamia Masjid sloganeering | 13 persons arrested, to be booked under PSA: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police today said it arrested 13 persons, mostly youth who chanted “anti-national slogans” here at historic Jamia Masjid post congregational Friday prayers.

Police said that the accused will be booked under Public Safety Act and dossiers are being prepared.

“We warn people that any attempt at disrupting peace will be viewed very seriously and strictest action under provisions of law will be taken against them,” police said.