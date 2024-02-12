Jashn-e-Sheen festival concludes

Srinagar, Feb 12: The three-day festival of Performing Arts Winter Youth Festival “JASHN-E-SHEEN” concluded today at Tagore Hall.

The festival was organised by Actors’ Creative Theatre in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and was supported by J&K Bank Ltd.

The organisers said the festival’s theme was all about showcasing the incredible talent of young and upcoming artists from the valley.

“In today’s performance, we saw the performances of fresh and raw singers who mesmerised the audience. The singers presented enchanting traditional Kashmiri songs, Hindi Bollywood songs, ghazals and semi classical, rap songs,” they said,

In addition to this Kashmiri Dance, Punjabi Dance, Dogri Dance and Pahadi Dance was also presented.

The highlight of the show was participation of some visually impaired singers from different corners of the valley.

The festival was dedicated to Farooq Nazki Sahab, noted poet, and former Director Doordarshan and All India Radio.

The chief guest for the closing ceremony was Abid Hussain, Additional Commissioner (Kashmir).

The guests of honour were Sayed Humayun Qaisar, Muslim Jan, Tariq Javaid, Adv. Shahwar Gowhar, Showkat Shafi, Parvez Manoos, Dr. Syed Iftikhar and other prominent citizens of the Valley. Dr Suhail Nazki, son of Farooq Nazki and Rabia Nazki, daughter of Farooq Nazki also attended the concluding function.

The chief guest and other speakers hailed the selfless efforts of Actors Creative Theatre and its creative director Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan.

Mushtaaque Ali praised his dedicated team which included, Shahid Mushtaq, Akib Haleem, Basit Rather, Barkat Ali, Suhaib Lateef, Burhan Nazeer, Shaikh Shahid, Amin War and others.

He also extended his thanks to the wonderful audience, who were present in all the three days in large numbers.