Jehangir Chowk-Magarmal Bagh road closed for upgradation

Srinagar: Authorities have closed Jehangir Chowk-Magarmal road to facilitate upgradation of the road by Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA).

In a statement Traffic Police said, “ERA has started work on upgradation of the road from Jehangir chowk to Magarmal Bagh Crossing. The work is expected to take atleast two weeks for completion. *Traffic moving from Jehangir chowk towards Iqbal Park should take the diversion towards Maharaja Baazar via HSHS.