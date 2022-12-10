J&K has a huge burden of chronic lung diseases: Director SKIMS

Director SKIMS Parvaiz A. Koul gave a presentation on “Air Pollution And Lung Disease; Epidemiological Evidence And Clinical Implication” and discussed in detail how air pollution kills us and have a damaging effect on every aspect of life. He informed that Srinagar City has highest incidence of lung cancer in country and Jammu and Kashmir has a huge burden of chronic lung diseases and air pollution is the major risk factor for these diseases.

He underscored the importance of intervention at individual and community level .He also said that we should rethink land use and there should be proper transportation planning to reduce vehicular traffic, besides other practical viable solutions are needed, he added. He also stated “The state of air quality in the city and the state has been a cause of concern and I am happy to lead this program for the Doctors for Clean Air and Climate Action network which gives me a platform to talk about the health impacts of air pollution and climate change with my patients, fellow doctors, relevant stakeholders and me masse”. Prof. Koul said in his concluding remarks thanked Lung care Foundation for the support.

Prof. (Dr.) Arvind Kumar, Founder Trustee Lung Care Foundation & Chairman - Institute of Chest Surgery, Medanta, Gurugram gave presentation on “Understanding air pollutions and its health ill effects”. He said air pollution is pure health issue and has become national health issue has hazardous effect on health of people damaging lung and other vital organs including brain, heart etc. He stressed on awareness and said awareness is the first step creating awakening leading to action and solution.