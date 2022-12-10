J&K has a huge burden of chronic lung diseases: Director SKIMS

Srinagar: Director SKIMS Parvaiz A. Koul today said Srinagar City has highest incidence of lung cancer in country and Jammu and Kashmir has a huge burden of chronic lung diseases and blamed air pollution as the major risk factor for these diseases
Dr Koul was addressing a gathering at an awareness programme organised by Department of Pulmonary Medicine SKIMS in association with Lung Care Foundation and Doctors for Clean Air and Climate Action at SKIMS Auditorium at launch of Doctors for Clean Air and Climate Action (DFCA) Jammu and Kashmir Chapter.
The objective of the initiative is to work towards reducing air pollution in Jammu and Kashmir for better health and well being.
Director SKIMS Parvaiz A. Koul gave a presentation on “Air Pollution And Lung Disease; Epidemiological Evidence And Clinical Implication” and discussed in detail how air pollution kills us and have a damaging effect on every aspect of life. He informed that Srinagar City has highest incidence of lung cancer in country and Jammu and Kashmir has a huge burden of chronic lung diseases and air pollution is the major risk factor for these diseases.
He underscored the importance of intervention at individual and community level .He also said that we should rethink land use and there should be proper transportation planning to reduce vehicular traffic, besides other practical viable solutions are needed, he added. He also stated “The state of air quality in the city and the state has been a cause of concern and I am happy to lead this program for the Doctors for Clean Air and Climate Action network which gives me a platform to talk about the health impacts of air pollution and climate change with my patients, fellow doctors, relevant stakeholders and me masse”. Prof. Koul said in his concluding remarks thanked Lung care Foundation for the support.
Prof. (Dr.) Arvind Kumar, Founder Trustee Lung Care Foundation & Chairman - Institute of Chest Surgery, Medanta, Gurugram gave presentation on “Understanding air pollutions and its health ill effects”. He said air pollution is pure health issue and has become national health issue has hazardous effect on health of people damaging lung and other vital organs including brain, heart etc. He stressed on awareness and said awareness is the first step creating awakening leading to action and solution.
He said clean Air will lead better quality of life and enhances the life expectancy by 9 to 10 years as shown by various studies and has a significant effect on economy as well. He said,“Doctors are one of the most trusted professionals to disseminate information to fellow doctors, media and the masses The DFCA state launch in Jammu and Kashmir will bring Awareness in the valley, which will lead to Awakening followed by much needed Action for protecting and preserving health in the state from the effects of air pollution and climate change”.
Dr Farooq A Lone, Professor Environmental Studies SKAUST, deliberated on overview of air pollution in Kashmir valley. He said biomass burning in Kashmir is main source of air pollution besides other sources like unregulated establishment of cement factories, brick kilns and overload of vehicular traffic within cities.