J&K IASOWA organises awareness programme on environmental issues

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Administrative Service Officers' Wives Association (IASOWA) organised an awareness programme regarding environmental issues and Single Use Plastic free habitations.

During the event, the Association also organised a plantation drive and interactive session to mark the importance of plastic free environment in tune with the theme (# Beat the Plastic Pollution) of "World Environment Day 2023".

The programme was aimed at to raise awareness about sustainable development and community participation in environmental management and conservation, particularly the need for weeding out single-use plastics from our lives.