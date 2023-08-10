JKAACL organises Cultural festival at GHSS Amira Kadal

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) today organised ‘One-Day Cultural Festival’ at Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Amira Kadal here.
Director Colleges, J&K, Dr. Yasmeen Ashai was chief guest on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Colleges complimented the JKAACL for organizing such a mega cultural fest in the district. “In my opinion such type of activities should be encouraged as these provide platform to the young artists to show their talent”, Dr. Ashai said.
In his welcome speech, Secretary JKAACL, Bharat Singh Manhas said that the festival was part of a series of such festivals which are being organized by the JKAACL to celebrate the rich tradition, culture and heritage of Jammu and Kashmir more particularly of the districts where these events are held.
The main attractions of the programme were Kashmiri ruff, qawalis, Bacha Nagma and Damali dance. As part of the festival, a play was also staged.
Students of Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School Amira Kadal also presented performances, which were highly appreciated by the audiences.
Among others, the function was attended by Principal, Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Amira Kadal, Dr. Jitender Kour, faculty of institution, senior officers of JKAACL and large number of students.