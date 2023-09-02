JKJA organises seminar on Criminal Justice System in Srinagar

During the inaugural session, Director, JKJA, Yash Paul Bourney gave an overview of the programme and emphasized that the foundation for the Criminal Justice System is fair investigation by the police and efficient prosecution. He added that existence of an orderly society is entirely dependent upon a sound and efficient Criminal Justice System.

The Director remarked that law of the land has to be in tune with the aspirations of the citizens and demands of the changing times as to the nature and complexities of offences.

He added that the three major components of our criminal justice system entrusted with the task of enforcement of laws are police, prosecution and judiciary.

He highlighted that it is important for all the three stakeholders to work in close coordination, interact frequently and have a dialogue for better co- ordination for ironing out the grey areas so that the interest of justice is best served.

He further said that at government level also, efforts have been made constantly to improve the working of our criminal justice system. The day-long sensitization programme was divided into two technical sessions and each session was followed by an interactive session for feedback.

The first technical session was chaired by Justice Muzaffar Hussain Attar, who analysed the role functionaries in Criminal Justice Administration, particularly the role of the Investigator and Prosecutor. He also discussed in detail the importance of FIR, Section 154 an 156 of CrPC.

The second technical session was chaired by Nisar Hussain Draboo, wherein he deliberated upon the co-ordination issues between the Investigator, Prosecutor & Trial Court. He also discussed the importance of Scientific Evidence and How it is collected through the use of Modern Technology.

While presenting vote of thanks Director, JKJA said that this seminar provided a unique opportunity for professionals in the Criminal Justice System to enhance their knowledge and exchange ideas in a collaborative environment.