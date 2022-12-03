JKPCC observes National Pollution Prevention Day

Srinagar: J&K Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC), Regional Directorate Kashmir, observed the National Pollution Prevention Day at its Sheikh-ul-Aalam Campus Rajbagh here.
The function was organised under the guidance of Regional Director J&K Pollution Control Committee, Kashmir, Rafi Ahmad Bhat and was attended by all Scientists, Engineers and other officers and officials of the JKPCC.
Dr. Arshad Jahangir, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Sciences University of Kashmir, shared his views and research work on the occasion. Environmentalist Nazir Benazir was the guest of honour who spoke in detail on the context and importance of the day.
An interactive session was also conducted on the occasion.