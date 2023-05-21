JKRLM aspirants stage protest

Srinagar: Scores of aspirants of various posts in Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) held a protest on Sunday alleging irregularities in the selection.
The aspirants from various districts of Kashmir assembled at Press Colony and staged a protest. These aspirants said that despite all the requirements and qualifications, they were “sidelined.”
“Last year, we submitted forms for various posts, which was conducted by a third party. We were later shortlisted as per experience and required qualifications. Written exam was held in March this year, followed by an interview. In April, we got a call from the agency that conducted our exam and we were told that we have been selected. They said the official list will be released soon, But to our surprise, we were nowhere in final list,” said Showket Ahmad, an aspirant.
The aspirants said that selected candidates were informed about the selection by JKRLM, while no list of marks or merit was shown.
“We have all relevant experience and are highly qualified, but still we were sidelined. We want this to be investigated so that our livelihood won’t be snatched,” said another aspirant.
The JKRLM had advertised various posts last year. These posts include program managers, coordinators, etc. The aspirants said that there are clear irregularities in the selection process and they want higher authorities to look into it without any delay.