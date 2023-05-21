JKRLM aspirants stage protest

Srinagar: Scores of aspirants of various posts in Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) held a protest on Sunday alleging irregularities in the selection.

The aspirants from various districts of Kashmir assembled at Press Colony and staged a protest. These aspirants said that despite all the requirements and qualifications, they were “sidelined.”

“Last year, we submitted forms for various posts, which was conducted by a third party. We were later shortlisted as per experience and required qualifications. Written exam was held in March this year, followed by an interview. In April, we got a call from the agency that conducted our exam and we were told that we have been selected. They said the official list will be released soon, But to our surprise, we were nowhere in final list,” said Showket Ahmad, an aspirant.