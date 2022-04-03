JKTDC announces special fare for its Cruise boat
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) has announced special fare for individual and families for its Cruise boat in Dal Lake.
“On the onset of Spring, we announce special offer of Rs 200 per passenger for half an hour ride in our Cruise boat for next 15 days,” said Managing Director JKTDC Syed Fakhruddin Hamid.
He said the actual fare of the Cruise boat is Rs 10,000 per hour for 60 passengers of a group. “To enable individuals and families to enjoy ride in the Cruise boat, we have devised special offer for them,” the MD said.
Officials said the Cruise has a seating capacity of 60 people and is equipped with a number of facilities like split AC, life-saving gadgets, first aid. “People can make the bookings for family get-togethers, ring ceremonies, or any other social gatherings on 7006684284 or Reservation Office (Tour & Travel) TRC Srinagar at 0194-2502274,” an official of JKTDC said.