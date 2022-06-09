Justice Magrey chairs meeting of Judicial Officers at DCC Mominabad

Srinagar: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh today visited District Court Complex (DCC) Moominabad at Srinagar in his capacity as Administrative Judge of Srinagar District.

At the outset, Justice Magrey took a meeting of all Judicial officers of Srinagar district in the Conference Hall.

Jawad Ahmad, Pr. District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar welcomed the visiting dignitary and apprised him about the working of the courts with relevant statistics and also highlighted the various issues faced by the Judicial officers and other stakeholders mainly on account of vacancy of judges in several courts which in turn has emburdened other judges whom additional charge has been given by the High Court.