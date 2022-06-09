Justice Magrey chairs meeting of Judicial Officers at DCC Mominabad

Srinagar: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh today visited District Court Complex (DCC) Moominabad at Srinagar in his capacity as Administrative Judge of Srinagar District.
At the outset, Justice Magrey took a meeting of all Judicial officers of Srinagar district in the Conference Hall.
Jawad Ahmad, Pr. District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar welcomed the visiting dignitary and apprised him about the working of the courts with relevant statistics and also highlighted the various issues faced by the Judicial officers and other stakeholders mainly on account of vacancy of judges in several courts which in turn has emburdened other judges whom additional charge has been given by the High Court.
After giving a patient hearing, Justice Magrey addressed the judges and sensitised them of their role in the society.
He appreciated the subordinate judges and at the same time impressed upon the judicial officers that the dignity and honour of the judiciary should never get compromised by their deeds nor the judges should conduct themselves in public and private life in such a manner that it tends to erode the confidence of society in this institution.
He assured the judges that shortly the process for filing vacancies of District Judges shall be initiated and no court shall be allowed to remain non-functional. Justice Magrey also assured the Judicial officers that their infrastructural and staff requirements will be met without delay.
In the first round Justice Magrey inspected the courts of 4th Additional District Judge, Bank Court; POCSO Court; CBI Court; Judge Small Causes Court; Municipal Court, 1st and 2nd Additional Munsiff and court of Sub-Registrar and listened the litigants and the lawyers present there.
Senior members of the Bar also met him and gave positive feedback of the working of the courts besides apprising him of their broader concerns. They also gave suggestions for further refining of the system.
Justice Magrey visited Bar Room where all bar members welcomed him and he heard the grievances of Bar members.