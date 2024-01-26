Justice Sreedharan takes salute at High Court

Srinagar, Jan 26: The 75th Republic Day was today celebrated in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Srinagar Wing with immense enthusiasm and full patriotic zeal and fervour.

The event commenced with the unfurling of the National Flag by Justice Atul Sreedharan, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, who took salute at the March Past followed by the playing of the National Anthem/patriotic tunes by the Band.

The event was also graced by the presence of Justice Sanjay Dhar, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Besides, Mohammad Yousuf Wani, Member, J&K Special Tribunal, Srinagar; Jawad Ahmad, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar; Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Registrar Judicial Srinagar Wing, officers of police and administration, Senior Additional Advocate Generals and other law officers as well as the officers/ officials of the Srinagar Wing of the High Court, also attended the event.