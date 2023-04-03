Justice Sunil Hali assumes charge of Chairperson FFRC

Srinagar: Justice Sunil Hali assumed the charge of Chairperson Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC).

The officers and officials extended warm welcome to Justice Sunil Hali on assuming the charge of the Committee.

Soon after assuming charge, the charge Chairman visited Srinagar office today. At Srinagar office, Chairman FFRC convened an introductory meeting with officials during which he took overview of the functioning of the committee.